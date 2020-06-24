10216 W 60th Terr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cul-de-Sac home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Merriam for rent. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a few minutes of Shawnee Mission Pkwy and I-35. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, tiled shower, LED light fixtures and new paint. Approximately 1150 sq ft of finished area along with a one car garage with plenty of storage. Large fenced back yard with matured trees. Home is ready for move in on December 13th. Rent is $1395 with a $1395 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.



(RLNE4773240)