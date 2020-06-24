All apartments in Merriam
Last updated January 14 2020

10216 W 60th Terr

10216 West 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10216 West 60th Terrace, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Cul-de-Sac home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Merriam for rent. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a few minutes of Shawnee Mission Pkwy and I-35. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, tiled shower, LED light fixtures and new paint. Approximately 1150 sq ft of finished area along with a one car garage with plenty of storage. Large fenced back yard with matured trees. Home is ready for move in on December 13th. Rent is $1395 with a $1395 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.

(RLNE4773240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 W 60th Terr have any available units?
10216 W 60th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 10216 W 60th Terr have?
Some of 10216 W 60th Terr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 W 60th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
10216 W 60th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 W 60th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10216 W 60th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 10216 W 60th Terr offers parking.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216 W 60th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr have a pool?
No, 10216 W 60th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr have accessible units?
No, 10216 W 60th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216 W 60th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10216 W 60th Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216 W 60th Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
