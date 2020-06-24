10216 W 60th Terr

Amenities
Cul-de-Sac home - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Merriam for rent. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a few minutes of Shawnee Mission Pkwy and I-35. Upgrades include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, tiled shower, LED light fixtures and new paint. Approximately 1150 sq ft of finished area along with a one car garage with plenty of storage. Large fenced back yard with matured trees. Home is ready for move in on December 13th. Rent is $1395 with a $1395 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.
(RLNE4773240)