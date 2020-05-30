All apartments in Leawood
Location

2340 103rd Street, Leawood, KS 66206
Leawood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning open concept with chef's Kitchen. Family room with hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, picture window, and amazing built ins. Enormous Master Suite with his/hers closest & dual vanity. Generous Living room with hardwoods & French doors. Gorgeous back deck & stone patio! Light, bright Sunroom with bamboo floors, vaulted bamboo ceilings & huge picture windows. All secondary bedrooms have hardwood floors & ceiling fans - two with walk-in closets. This is a don't miss!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 West 103rd Street have any available units?
2340 West 103rd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2340 West 103rd Street have?
Some of 2340 West 103rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 West 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 West 103rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 West 103rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 West 103rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street offer parking?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 West 103rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2340 West 103rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
