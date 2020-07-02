All apartments in Leawood
Last updated August 12 2019

11911 Cherokee Lane

11911 Cherokee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11911 Cherokee Lane, Leawood, KS 66209

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Spacious Home updated throughout! Fabulous floorplan & well maintained located in a prime Blue Valley neighborhood. Soaring ceilings in the spacious living room Kitchen has lots of cabinets & counters w/ a cozy Hearth area. Master suite has double vanities & walk in closet. Large bedrooms up w/ walk in closets & Jack N Jill w/ double vanity. Huge Finished basement with a bar area and walk out. Nice landscaped backyard with lots of outdoor seating and great for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have any available units?
11911 Cherokee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 11911 Cherokee Lane have?
Some of 11911 Cherokee Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Cherokee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Cherokee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Cherokee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Cherokee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane offer parking?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have a pool?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have accessible units?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11911 Cherokee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11911 Cherokee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
