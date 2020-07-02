11911 Cherokee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Home updated throughout! Fabulous floorplan & well maintained located in a prime Blue Valley neighborhood. Soaring ceilings in the spacious living room Kitchen has lots of cabinets & counters w/ a cozy Hearth area. Master suite has double vanities & walk in closet. Large bedrooms up w/ walk in closets & Jack N Jill w/ double vanity. Huge Finished basement with a bar area and walk out. Nice landscaped backyard with lots of outdoor seating and great for entertaining!



