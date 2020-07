Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom Duplex - Water and Trash Paid! - One bedroom duplex, water and trash are paid. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and Dryer hook-ups in basement. Limit one under 35 pounds. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



(RLNE1829339)