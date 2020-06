Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 unconventional bedrooms down stairs. Finished basement. Big fenced in yard. Detached garage. Fresh paint inside and out. Lots of new flooring. New stove and refrigerator. New washer and dryer. This neighborhood is so quiet and peaceful. Lots of room for kids to play inside or outside. Plenty of room for parking. Must make 3 times rent. Full background and credit check must be completed. If you are interested in seeing the property please fill out the info that tubotenant ask you for. I will not respond until that is complete.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87354

Property Id 87354



