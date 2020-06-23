704 North 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

3 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath home is move in ready! Hard wood floors throughout and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. The basement is finished and this home has a large deck with a fenced back yard for privacy. This wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self-guided tour and APPLY today!.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



