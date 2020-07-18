All apartments in Leavenworth
548 Utah Street
Last updated March 19 2019

548 Utah Street

548 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

548 Utah Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$600 off first full month on a 16-month lease if move in by March 5th, 2019
3 bdrm, 2 full bath, ranch home! Featuring a modern kitchen with back splash tile and stainless steel appliances. The huge living room is perfect for entertaining and offers nice size bedrooms. Enjoy the large backyard with privacy fence and convenient covered carport!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Utah Street have any available units?
548 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 548 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
548 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 548 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 548 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 548 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 548 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 548 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 548 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 548 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Utah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 Utah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
