All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 505 Cheyenne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
505 Cheyenne
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

505 Cheyenne

505 Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 Cheyenne Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House for Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home has a living room, dining area and kitchen. The second floor is all Master Suite with full bath and sitting area. Washer & Dryer hookups on main level. Limit of one pet under 35 pounds. No smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.

(RLNE2943608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cheyenne have any available units?
505 Cheyenne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 505 Cheyenne currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cheyenne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cheyenne pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Cheyenne is pet friendly.
Does 505 Cheyenne offer parking?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not offer parking.
Does 505 Cheyenne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cheyenne have a pool?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not have a pool.
Does 505 Cheyenne have accessible units?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cheyenne have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Cheyenne have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Cheyenne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeavenworth 3 Bedroom Apartments
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City