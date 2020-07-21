505 Cheyenne

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House for Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home has a living room, dining area and kitchen. The second floor is all Master Suite with full bath and sitting area. Washer & Dryer hookups on main level. Limit of one pet under 35 pounds. No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.



(RLNE2943608)