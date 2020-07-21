All apartments in Leavenworth
405 Grand Ave.

405 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Grand Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
405 Grand Ave. Available 02/10/20 Historic Charmer for Rent, 2 Bedrooms - This 1887 historic brick house has two bedrooms and one full bath on second floor with living, kitchen and half bath on first floor. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood from the covered front porch or the convenience of a grilling deck just off the kitchen. No pets and no smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2317627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Grand Ave. have any available units?
405 Grand Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 405 Grand Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
405 Grand Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Grand Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 405 Grand Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 405 Grand Ave. offer parking?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 405 Grand Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Grand Ave. have a pool?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 405 Grand Ave. have accessible units?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Grand Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Grand Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Grand Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
