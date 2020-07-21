Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

405 Grand Ave. Available 02/10/20 Historic Charmer for Rent, 2 Bedrooms - This 1887 historic brick house has two bedrooms and one full bath on second floor with living, kitchen and half bath on first floor. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood from the covered front porch or the convenience of a grilling deck just off the kitchen. No pets and no smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2317627)