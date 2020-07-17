All apartments in Leavenworth
3919 Dixie Drive
3919 Dixie Drive

3919 Dixie Drive · (913) 705-0201
Location

3919 Dixie Drive, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3919 Dixie Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bed, 3 Bath House - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom house offers hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, a large yard with a deck, privacy fence and more. Large kitchen with pantry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Finished basement and two-car garage. No Pets and No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Dixie Drive have any available units?
3919 Dixie Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3919 Dixie Drive have?
Some of 3919 Dixie Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Dixie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Dixie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Dixie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Dixie Drive offers parking.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive have a pool?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Dixie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Dixie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
