3919 Dixie Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bed, 3 Bath House - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom house offers hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, a large yard with a deck, privacy fence and more. Large kitchen with pantry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Finished basement and two-car garage. No Pets and No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862402)