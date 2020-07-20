All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 3500 Tudor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
3500 Tudor Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 5:23 PM

3500 Tudor Dr

3500 Tudor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3500 Tudor Drive, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3500 Tudor Dr Available 06/03/19 Spacious Home for Rent - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath house has a tons space! Walk into a formal living room, then large kitchen with attached dining area. VERY spacious master suite. Downstairs features a family room and more secluded 4th bedroom. Enjoy the fenced in back yard from the enclosed deck or enjoy the serene walking trail only a minute from this home. Pet allowed with approval, limit one under 25 pounds, no cats.
Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management 913.705.0201

(RLNE3420744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Tudor Dr have any available units?
3500 Tudor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 3500 Tudor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Tudor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Tudor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Tudor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr offer parking?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr have a pool?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr have accessible units?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Tudor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Tudor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City