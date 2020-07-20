Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3500 Tudor Dr Available 06/03/19 Spacious Home for Rent - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath house has a tons space! Walk into a formal living room, then large kitchen with attached dining area. VERY spacious master suite. Downstairs features a family room and more secluded 4th bedroom. Enjoy the fenced in back yard from the enclosed deck or enjoy the serene walking trail only a minute from this home. Pet allowed with approval, limit one under 25 pounds, no cats.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management 913.705.0201



(RLNE3420744)