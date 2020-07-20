Amenities

1306 Kingman Available 07/25/19 House for Rent - Three bedroom, 1 bath home for rent on quiet street in Central Leavenworth. Located one block from 10th Ave making it easy access to anywhere in town. Wonderfully sized living area and bedrooms. Everything is on one floor, no stairs only a couple small steps to front door. Washer and dryer hook ups, off street parking with garage. Limit of one pet of 25 pounds or under.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management 913.705.0201 or visit EchelonKS.com



To qualify you must be 18 or older, have a credit score of 600 or better and your income should be 3 times the rent amount with no evictions within 7 years.



(RLNE3817511)