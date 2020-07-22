All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1000 S Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1000 S Broadway
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1000 S Broadway

1000 South Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1000 South Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1000 S Broadway Available 08/07/19 Beautiful Home For Rent in Historic Neighborhood - Beautiful home in historic neighborhood on Broadway in Leavenworth, Kansas close to Fort Leavenworth. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, large living room, dining room with decorative fireplace and spacious eat in kitchen with lots of upgrades! Office/Study on main floor just off dining room. Master bedroom has cover balcony overlooking fenced backyard with a second bedroom that has a sitting area and covered balcony overlooking the front yard. Two garage stalls! No Smoking and Limit of One Pet Under 25 Pounds.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

(RLNE2322142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 S Broadway have any available units?
1000 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1000 S Broadway have?
Some of 1000 S Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1000 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1000 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1000 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 1000 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 1000 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1000 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1000 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeavenworth 3 Bedroom Apartments
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City