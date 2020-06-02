4615 Freeman Avenue

Amenities

This remolded 3 bed 1 bath house is located off of 47th street, located near Interstate 635. Great for commuters! This property is close to restaurants, shopping, and an elementary school!



This house provides brand new carpet throughout the living area, as well in the bedrooms. The bedrooms contain new fixtures and paint as well. The kitchen contains new stainless steel appliances and fixtures with a breakfast bar! The kitchen also has brand new flooring, countertop, and backsplash! The bathroom was remolded with new fixtures, vanity, and bathtub liner! The big backyard contains a unique shed for additional storage!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.