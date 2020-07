Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Darling 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath with double lot! family room den on 1st floor & sun room on 2nd.Private drive and garage! Newly remolded, shiny hardwood floors. Walking distance to many shops including Woodside Club! Hop, skip & jump to Westport, Plaza and KUMed!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.