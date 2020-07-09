4417 S Minnie St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/535c5be0c4 ----

Duplex with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath within walking distance to lots of restaurants nearby. Hardwood floors and large kitchen. Large fenced yard with off-street parking.



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*1 pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!