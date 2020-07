3301 North 103rd Terrace

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION AND MANY FEATURES TO OFFER, SIZEABLE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX, NEW PAINT, LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM WHICH OPENS TO THE DINING AREA, SPACIOUS NEW ENTRYWAY AND KITCHEN FLOORING , STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE WITH AMPLE CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, GREAT FOR THE COOK OF THE HOME! MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH, COZY GUESTROOM WITH ACCESS TO HALL BATH, HUGE UNFINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH NO LACK OF STORAGE, UNIT BACKS UP TO WOODED VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, GREAT ACCESS TO I-435, MINUTES TO LEGENDS, CERNER, SPEEDWAY, HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 15 MINUTES TO AIRPORT AND BARRY RD/ZONA ROSA AREA, 20 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN KANSAS CITY, 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN KCK 2 YEAR LEASE PREFERRED, 12, 18 MONTH LEASE NEGOTIABLE 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE CONTACT OUR LEASING DEPT CALL OR TEXT 913-777-8901

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.