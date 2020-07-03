2520 Essex Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

** All KU Med students, residents, staff, and faculty get 1/2 off 1st Month's Rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots.**



Less than a 10 minute walk to the University of Kansas Medical Center, this fully remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath, colonial is perfect for a young family or roommates. The backyard has a sprawling deck and is completely fenced in. Bedrooms, bathroom and closets are roomy!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.



Pets allowed with a separate non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.



**HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SO VIDEO TOURS ARE OFFERED. CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS. **

Newly remodeled home in Orchard Grove neighborhood, minutes from KU Med, I-35, Westport, The Plaza and 39th Street.