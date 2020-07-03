All apartments in Kansas City
2520 Essex Street

2520 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Essex Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
** All KU Med students, residents, staff, and faculty get 1/2 off 1st Month's Rent AND a free parking pass in the Zone 3 or Zone 6 Lots.**

Less than a 10 minute walk to the University of Kansas Medical Center, this fully remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath, colonial is perfect for a young family or roommates. The backyard has a sprawling deck and is completely fenced in. Bedrooms, bathroom and closets are roomy!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

Pets allowed with a separate non-refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet, per month pet rent.

**HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, SO VIDEO TOURS ARE OFFERED. CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS. **
Newly remodeled home in Orchard Grove neighborhood, minutes from KU Med, I-35, Westport, The Plaza and 39th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Essex Street have any available units?
2520 Essex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Essex Street have?
Some of 2520 Essex Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Essex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Essex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Essex Street is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Essex Street offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Essex Street offers parking.
Does 2520 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Essex Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 2520 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 2520 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Essex Street has units with dishwashers.

