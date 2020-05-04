1531 N 32nd Street

Amenities
2 Bedrooms PLUS HUGE Bonus Room! - This adorable home features hardwood floors in your two main level bedrooms and a HUGE bonus/3rd bedroom upstairs, nice size living room, basement, and one car garage. ADT home security system included!
Section 8 not accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.
Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of pay stubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years
(RLNE2588048)