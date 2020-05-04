All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1531 N 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1531 N 32nd Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1531 N 32nd Street

1531 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1531 North 32nd Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 Bedrooms PLUS HUGE Bonus Room! - This adorable home features hardwood floors in your two main level bedrooms and a HUGE bonus/3rd bedroom upstairs, nice size living room, basement, and one car garage. ADT home security system included!

Section 8 not accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.

Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of pay stubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years

(RLNE2588048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 N 32nd Street have any available units?
1531 N 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1531 N 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 N 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 N 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 N 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1531 N 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 N 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 1531 N 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 N 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 N 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 N 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 N 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City