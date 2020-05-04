1531 N 32nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

2 Bedrooms PLUS HUGE Bonus Room! - This adorable home features hardwood floors in your two main level bedrooms and a HUGE bonus/3rd bedroom upstairs, nice size living room, basement, and one car garage. ADT home security system included!



Section 8 not accepted.

Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.

$25 application for all occupants over 18.



Minimum qualifications:

Income equal to 3 times the rental rate

1 month of pay stubs to prove income

Rental verification from previous landlord(s)

No eviction(s) in the last 4 years



