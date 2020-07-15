1432 North 55th Drive - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This is a recently updated throughout 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, lighting, flooring, etc. Call this updated apartment home! This is one of the units within a 4-plex. Each unit has a reserved parking spot for one vehicle.



The rent is $750 per month. There is also a $10/mo common area maintenance fee. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.