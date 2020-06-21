13103 Washington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come and check out this beautiful townhome located just down the road from all the amazing attractions of the Legends Shopping Center, Sporting KC, Kansas Speedway, Hollywood Casino, and more! You really can’t beat this location.



Featuring a great open concept main floor plan with a large living/dining space, full kitchen, and 1 car garage. The home also offers a 2 and a half baths, and each bedroom is a great size, perfect for a family or roommates.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.