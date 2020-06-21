All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:12 PM

13103 Washington Court

13103 Washington Court · No Longer Available
Location

13103 Washington Court, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and check out this beautiful townhome located just down the road from all the amazing attractions of the Legends Shopping Center, Sporting KC, Kansas Speedway, Hollywood Casino, and more! You really can’t beat this location.

Featuring a great open concept main floor plan with a large living/dining space, full kitchen, and 1 car garage. The home also offers a 2 and a half baths, and each bedroom is a great size, perfect for a family or roommates.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13103 Washington Court have any available units?
13103 Washington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 13103 Washington Court currently offering any rent specials?
13103 Washington Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13103 Washington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13103 Washington Court is pet friendly.
Does 13103 Washington Court offer parking?
Yes, 13103 Washington Court does offer parking.
Does 13103 Washington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13103 Washington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13103 Washington Court have a pool?
No, 13103 Washington Court does not have a pool.
Does 13103 Washington Court have accessible units?
No, 13103 Washington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13103 Washington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13103 Washington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13103 Washington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13103 Washington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
