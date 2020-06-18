All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 756 S Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
756 S Mulberry Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

756 S Mulberry Street

756 S Mulberry St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

756 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
756 S Mulberry Street Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 15th!

Don't miss on this beautiful home in Gardner - it will go FAST!

Awesome four bedroom, two bathroom home with a lot of space for a family and entertaining! All modern / new features and we are pet friendly (restrictions do apply). The home features all the major kitchen appliances and has a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.

Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5817580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 S Mulberry Street have any available units?
756 S Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 756 S Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
756 S Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 S Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 S Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 S Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 S Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City