Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

756 S Mulberry Street Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 15th!



Don't miss on this beautiful home in Gardner - it will go FAST!



Awesome four bedroom, two bathroom home with a lot of space for a family and entertaining! All modern / new features and we are pet friendly (restrictions do apply). The home features all the major kitchen appliances and has a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.



Ask us about our hometown hero program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5817580)