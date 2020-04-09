Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

750 S Cherry Street Available 05/04/20 *PRE-LEASING* Four Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in Gardner - *Pre-Leasing* Will be ready to view May 4th!



Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic fully equipped kitchen that opens into the living room, making entertainment a breeze...This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play and is located on a corner lot.



Plum Creek community is conveniently located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.



Ask about our Hometown Hero program... you can receive up to $200 your first month rent.



