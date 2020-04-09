All apartments in Gardner
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

750 S Cherry Street

750 S Cherry St · No Longer Available
Location

750 S Cherry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
750 S Cherry Street Available 05/04/20 *PRE-LEASING* Four Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in Gardner - *Pre-Leasing* Will be ready to view May 4th!

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic fully equipped kitchen that opens into the living room, making entertainment a breeze...This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play and is located on a corner lot.

Plum Creek community is conveniently located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.

Ask about our Hometown Hero program... you can receive up to $200 your first month rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5290131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 S Cherry Street have any available units?
750 S Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 S Cherry Street have?
Some of 750 S Cherry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 S Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 S Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 S Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 S Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 750 S Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 750 S Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 750 S Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 S Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 S Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 750 S Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 750 S Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 750 S Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 S Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 S Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

