w/d hookup pet friendly new construction

729 S Cypress Street Available 06/01/19 **PRE-LEASING** Brand New Four Bedroom/ Two Bath Rental Home in a Gardner Community -

Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!



Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.



