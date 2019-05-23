All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 729 S Cypress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
729 S Cypress Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

729 S Cypress Street

729 S Cypress St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

729 S Cypress St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
729 S Cypress Street Available 06/01/19 **PRE-LEASING** Brand New Four Bedroom/ Two Bath Rental Home in a Gardner Community -
Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.

(RLNE4848119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S Cypress Street have any available units?
729 S Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 729 S Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 S Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S Cypress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S Cypress Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 S Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 729 S Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 S Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 S Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 S Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City