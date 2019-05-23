Amenities
729 S Cypress Street Available 06/01/19 **PRE-LEASING** Brand New Four Bedroom/ Two Bath Rental Home in a Gardner Community -
Can you imagine the thrill of moving into a brand new construction home? Now you can!
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan. This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.
**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School.
(RLNE4848119)