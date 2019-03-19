524 South Poplar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. You'll love the exterior of the home from the stone to structural design of the home. The living room has plush carpet and great natural lighting flowing through the area. The open floor plans allows the kitchen and living area to flow together. Preparing your favorite meals in the kitchen will be a delight, it includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ample cabinet space. Imagine eating your meals in the dining area steps away from the back deck that allows you to enjoy all the views of the yard. The bathrooms have a bronze finish and also has granite counter tops. This home also has a 4th bedroom in the finished basement with a second living space and full bathroom.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.