Gardner, KS
401 N Pine St
401 N Pine St

401 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 North Pine Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Gardner Home-Available in JUNE!! - NO PETS ALLOWED.
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740425?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Built in 2018!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms. This spacious and like brand new home offers nearly 300 square feet of living space. New pictures coming SOON!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). NO PETS. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Pine St have any available units?
401 N Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
Is 401 N Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 401 N Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 401 N Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Pine St offers parking.
Does 401 N Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Pine St have a pool?
No, 401 N Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 401 N Pine St have accessible units?
No, 401 N Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.

