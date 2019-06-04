All apartments in Gardner
32605 W 174th St

32605 West 174th Street · No Longer Available
Location

32605 West 174th Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Another great listing from David and Renters Warehouse. Pictures may not reflect current colors and condition. This property is available 7/10.... Beautiful kitchen with pantry, kitchen island, tile floor and dining area. Just below lies the vaulted great room with fireplace and wall of windows. Walkout from the kit/dining area onto the spacious deck. The lower level family room with walkout to backyard provides added space and is also adjacent to a laundry room. Take solace in the master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Tons of storage and a large fenced backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Book your showing NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32605 W 174th St have any available units?
32605 W 174th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 32605 W 174th St have?
Some of 32605 W 174th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32605 W 174th St currently offering any rent specials?
32605 W 174th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32605 W 174th St pet-friendly?
No, 32605 W 174th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 32605 W 174th St offer parking?
No, 32605 W 174th St does not offer parking.
Does 32605 W 174th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32605 W 174th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32605 W 174th St have a pool?
No, 32605 W 174th St does not have a pool.
Does 32605 W 174th St have accessible units?
No, 32605 W 174th St does not have accessible units.
Does 32605 W 174th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 32605 W 174th St does not have units with dishwashers.
