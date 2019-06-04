32605 W 174th St

Amenities

Another great listing from David and Renters Warehouse. Pictures may not reflect current colors and condition. This property is available 7/10.... Beautiful kitchen with pantry, kitchen island, tile floor and dining area. Just below lies the vaulted great room with fireplace and wall of windows. Walkout from the kit/dining area onto the spacious deck. The lower level family room with walkout to backyard provides added space and is also adjacent to a laundry room. Take solace in the master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Tons of storage and a large fenced backyard. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history, and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Book your showing NOW!!