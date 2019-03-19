31796 West 172nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL...First Month Rent $99!!**



This brand new three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.

Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.

This home is worth a look...



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.