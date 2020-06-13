All apartments in Gardner
31770 W 171st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

31770 W 171st Street

31770 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

31770 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
31770 W 171st Street Available 06/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on June 13th!

Check out this three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.
Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning. This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. The lot itself backs up to a wooded pasture area for a little extra privacy.

The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses that include JB Hunt and the Amazon Distribution Center.
This home is worth a look...

We are pet friendly!!!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4274707)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

