Gardner, KS
17320 South Ingrid Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 3:57 PM

17320 South Ingrid Street

17320 South Ingrid Street · No Longer Available
Location

17320 South Ingrid Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This split entry home in Gardner, Kansas is perfect for you. This home features a beautiful open living room that has a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The living room is attached to a beautiful eat in kitchen that leads to a balcony. This recently updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan with a spacious walk in closet. The backyard is spacious, and the basement also has a bonus room. Don't miss out on this perfect home. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17320 South Ingrid Street have any available units?
17320 South Ingrid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 17320 South Ingrid Street have?
Some of 17320 South Ingrid Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17320 South Ingrid Street currently offering any rent specials?
17320 South Ingrid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17320 South Ingrid Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17320 South Ingrid Street is pet friendly.
Does 17320 South Ingrid Street offer parking?
No, 17320 South Ingrid Street does not offer parking.
Does 17320 South Ingrid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17320 South Ingrid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17320 South Ingrid Street have a pool?
No, 17320 South Ingrid Street does not have a pool.
Does 17320 South Ingrid Street have accessible units?
No, 17320 South Ingrid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17320 South Ingrid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17320 South Ingrid Street does not have units with dishwashers.
