w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th!



This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses like the Amazon Distribution Center.



