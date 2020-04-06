All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 17187 Kill Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
17187 Kill Creek Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

17187 Kill Creek Road

17187 Kill Creek Road · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17187 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17187 Kill Creek Road · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th!

This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.
This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. The community is a close distance to shopping and businesses like the Amazon Distribution Center.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4759878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17187 Kill Creek Road have any available units?
17187 Kill Creek Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 17187 Kill Creek Road have?
Some of 17187 Kill Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17187 Kill Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
17187 Kill Creek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17187 Kill Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17187 Kill Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 17187 Kill Creek Road offer parking?
No, 17187 Kill Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 17187 Kill Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17187 Kill Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17187 Kill Creek Road have a pool?
No, 17187 Kill Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 17187 Kill Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 17187 Kill Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17187 Kill Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17187 Kill Creek Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17187 Kill Creek Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Parking
Gardner Apartments with PoolGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity