189 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zionsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
25 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
35 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
4 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
1 Unit Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4560 WOODS EDGE Drive
4560 Woods Edge Drive, Zionsville, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4985 sqft
WOW! RARE EXECUTIVE LEASE. MOVE-RIGHT-INTO THIS ALL UPDATED RANCH OUT OF A MAGAZINE! EVERYTHING IS NEW INCLUDING BATHS, KIT, CARPET, PAINT, FIXTURES, LIGHTING & MORE. ENJOY 5 ENSUITE BEDRMS -- ALL W/ REMODELED BATHS W/ COMFORT-HEIGHT VANITIES.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Cross
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.
Results within 1 mile of Zionsville
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
The Park at Weston Place
3800 Richmond Court
3800 Richmond Court, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2358 sqft
Classic 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Westons neighborhood of West Carmel. The home's first floor offers a formal dining room, living room, family room with fireplace and kitchen with breakfast room, with access to screened porch and patio.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10927 LEMONGRASS Drive
10927 Lemongrass Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Amazing Rental unit! END UNIT WITH ALL THE UPGRADES,CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, EXTRA LARGE CONCERTE PATIO W/ VINYL PRIVACY FENCING, AND THE LIST COULD GO ON! WONDERFUL LOCATION IN ZIONSVILLE POPULAR CONDO

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
10914 Perry Pear Drive
10914 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Beautiful Townhome on pond For Rent in Weston Pointe! Great location--minutes from I-465, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 28

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Townes at Weston Pointe
3977 Eldor Flower Drive
3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
64 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$690
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
South of I-465, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available. Spacious units offer a fireplace, as well as 24-hour Wi-Fi in the laundry lounge. Enjoy the surrounding natural environment before heading into the city.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
21 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$728
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
28 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Zionsville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zionsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

