Apartment List
/
IN
/
zionsville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Zionsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
83 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
20 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
26 Units Available
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1500 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Crooked Creek
21 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
9 Units Available
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Augusta-New Augusta
28 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
34 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$639
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Crooked Creek
16 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Snacks - Guion Creek
31 Units Available
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$739
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1162 sqft
Sparkling pool in a quiet community near North Westway Park. Upgraded interiors feature private patio/balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup. Fitness center has sauna and steam bath, and community has a coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Crooked Creek
6 Units Available
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$810
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
Snacks - Guion Creek
21 Units Available
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$693
2 Bedrooms
$775
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:26am
Delaware Trail
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$915
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Delaware Trail
12 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
948 sqft
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2371 Colfax Lane
2371 Colfax Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard
20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5590 sqft
This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2934 Gadsen Circle N
2934 North Gadsen Circle, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3995 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12740 Apsley Ln
12740 Apsley Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Luxury townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths.
City Guide for Zionsville, IN

Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!

The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Zionsville, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Zionsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsZionsville 3 BedroomsZionsville Accessible ApartmentsZionsville Apartments under $1,000Zionsville Apartments under $1,100
Zionsville Apartments under $1,200Zionsville Apartments with BalconyZionsville Apartments with GarageZionsville Apartments with GymZionsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsZionsville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Zionsville Apartments with ParkingZionsville Apartments with PoolZionsville Apartments with Washer-DryerZionsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsZionsville Pet Friendly PlacesZionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion