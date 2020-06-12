/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Whitestown, IN
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
Results within 1 mile of Whitestown
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Results within 5 miles of Whitestown
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Results within 10 miles of Whitestown
Augusta-New Augusta
33 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
18 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
4 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Speedway
16 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
2 Bedrooms
$781
1030 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
18 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Key Meadows
18 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1036 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Bayswater
7 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1056 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
8 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
17 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
19 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
12 Units Available
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$969
1226 sqft
North Willow is located on the prestigious north side of Indianapolis, Indiana, across the street from St. Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by the cities best shopping, dining and entertainment.
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
15 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
Key Meadows
10 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$939
1072 sqft
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
Crooked Creek
19 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
