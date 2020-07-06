All apartments in Whitestown
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

6098 Green Glade Drive

6098 Green Glade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6098 Green Glade Dr, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 2,300 sq ft of living space in Whitestown, IN. Amenities include hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with all black appliances, fireplace, garage, private back patio with a large yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have any available units?
6098 Green Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 6098 Green Glade Drive have?
Some of 6098 Green Glade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6098 Green Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6098 Green Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6098 Green Glade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6098 Green Glade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6098 Green Glade Drive offers parking.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6098 Green Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have a pool?
No, 6098 Green Glade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 6098 Green Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6098 Green Glade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6098 Green Glade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6098 Green Glade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

