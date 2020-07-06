5784 Open Fields Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18839c9063 ---- LUXURY AWAITS YOU in this 3 bedroom open floor plan ranch located in beautiful WALKER FARMS! Entertain in the upgraded kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances and snack bar or relax on the patio out back! Get cozy by the wood burning fireplace under the vaulted ceilings in the living room! Enjoy the private master bedroom with large tiled shower with two shower heads, separate sinks and a walk in closet! Easy access to I-65 and I-465. Lebanon Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceiling Fans Throughout Community Pool Disposal Granite Countertops Washer/ Dryer Hookups