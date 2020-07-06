All apartments in Whitestown
5784 Open Fields Dr
5784 Open Fields Dr

5784 Open Fields Dr · No Longer Available
5784 Open Fields Dr, Whitestown, IN 46075

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18839c9063 ---- LUXURY AWAITS YOU in this 3 bedroom open floor plan ranch located in beautiful WALKER FARMS! Entertain in the upgraded kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances and snack bar or relax on the patio out back! Get cozy by the wood burning fireplace under the vaulted ceilings in the living room! Enjoy the private master bedroom with large tiled shower with two shower heads, separate sinks and a walk in closet! Easy access to I-65 and I-465. Lebanon Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceiling Fans Throughout Community Pool Disposal Granite Countertops Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have any available units?
5784 Open Fields Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5784 Open Fields Dr have?
Some of 5784 Open Fields Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5784 Open Fields Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5784 Open Fields Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5784 Open Fields Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5784 Open Fields Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5784 Open Fields Dr offers parking.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5784 Open Fields Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5784 Open Fields Dr has a pool.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have accessible units?
No, 5784 Open Fields Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5784 Open Fields Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5784 Open Fields Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5784 Open Fields Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

