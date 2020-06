Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home with study (possibly 4th bedroom), attractive kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast room, pantry and good cabinet space. Great room with cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan and fireplace. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Den/study is great for work at home or computer room. Nice backyard. Freshly painted interior and new hardwood laminate flooring. Home is in excellent condition!