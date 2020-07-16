3358 Firethorn Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story Home in Whitestown! - This 2 story home is nestled into a newer community in growing Whitestown Indiana. Boasting a finished basement and more than 2700 sq/ft of living space. As you walk in you'll notice a spacious Living Rm with wood burning fireplace, two story ceilings and new contiguous laminate flooring. The Kitchen is open to the Dining area and comes complete with all appliances and new laminate floors. The 2nd level features 3 good sized bedrooms including the Master Suite with full bath and walk-in closet. The basement is finished. Perfect for additional living area, game or theater room. All this plus a 2 car garage, large wooden deck on a lot with lots of privacy in Boone County Schools!



No Cats Allowed



