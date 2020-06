Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Appliances are included in this beautiful Westfield home. Covered front porch opens to den and bedroom on the left and also to the Great Room. Master bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling and plant shelf, Master bath offers a walk-in closet plus full shower stall. Kitchen opens to patio area and laundry room. Third bedroom has double french doors with glass. Make this beauty your next home!!

