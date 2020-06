Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ranch with finished bonus space above the garage. Fresh paint. Open concept with cathedral ceiling in main living area. Enjoy privacy in the back yard with the new fence being installed when weather permits. Is planned for February. In a great location close to shopping, parks, and trails. Waiting for you to call it home!