665 Wendover Ave

Amenities
Constructed in 2018 by Arbor Homes -Spruce Model - 4 Large Bedroom with 2.5 Baths. -Perfect Family Home offering Huge Kitchen, Family Room, Formal Dining Room. -Loft Area/Play area in the upper level. -Upgraded home which includes built in study table & Tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom. -Additional Sun room with lots of natural light with open floor plan -All Appliances included along with the water Softener. -Community playground & pool. -Close to shopping, restaurants and walking path. Award Winning Westfield schools. Note: , the pictures attached are only for reference.