Westfield, IN
665 Wendover Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM

665 Wendover Ave

665 Wendover Ave · No Longer Available
Location

665 Wendover Ave, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Constructed in 2018 by Arbor Homes -Spruce Model - 4 Large Bedroom with 2.5 Baths. -Perfect Family Home offering Huge Kitchen, Family Room, Formal Dining Room. -Loft Area/Play area in the upper level. -Upgraded home which includes built in study table & Tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom. -Additional Sun room with lots of natural light with open floor plan -All Appliances included along with the water Softener. -Community playground & pool. -Close to shopping, restaurants and walking path. Award Winning Westfield schools. Note: , the pictures attached are only for reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Wendover Ave have any available units?
665 Wendover Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 665 Wendover Ave have?
Some of 665 Wendover Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Wendover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
665 Wendover Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Wendover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Wendover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 665 Wendover Ave offer parking?
No, 665 Wendover Ave does not offer parking.
Does 665 Wendover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Wendover Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Wendover Ave have a pool?
Yes, 665 Wendover Ave has a pool.
Does 665 Wendover Ave have accessible units?
No, 665 Wendover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Wendover Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 Wendover Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 Wendover Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 665 Wendover Ave has units with air conditioning.

