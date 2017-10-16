665 Wendover Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Constructed in 2018 by Arbor Homes -Spruce Model - 4 Large Bedroom with 2.5 Baths. -Perfect Family Home offering Huge Kitchen, Family Room, Formal Dining Room. -Loft Area/Play area in the upper level. -Upgraded home which includes built in study table & Tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom. -Additional Sun room with lots of natural light with open floor plan -All Appliances included along with the water Softener. -Community playground & pool. -Close to shopping, restaurants and walking path. Award Winning Westfield schools. Note: , the pictures attached are only for reference.