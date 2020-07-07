All apartments in Westfield
Westfield, IN
16250 Corby Court
Last updated February 5 2020

16250 Corby Court

16250 Corby Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16250 Corby Court, Westfield, IN 46074
Maple Knoll

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Single family home on cul-de-sac in desirable Maple Knoll subdivision. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with open floor plan. Kitchen features a large island and a reverse osmosis system for high quality drinking water, plus a whole house water filtration system for all around healthy living! the master suite will spoil you with his and hers walk in closets and a sitting room for relaxing. Home offers a large backyard, amenities include community pool, tennis courts, playground, and a nature trail that connects to the Monan! Plenty of storage space. 30 minutes to the heart of downtown Indy. Highly rated Westfield schools. Pet friendly and available December 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16250 Corby Court have any available units?
16250 Corby Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16250 Corby Court have?
Some of 16250 Corby Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16250 Corby Court currently offering any rent specials?
16250 Corby Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16250 Corby Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16250 Corby Court is pet friendly.
Does 16250 Corby Court offer parking?
No, 16250 Corby Court does not offer parking.
Does 16250 Corby Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16250 Corby Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16250 Corby Court have a pool?
Yes, 16250 Corby Court has a pool.
Does 16250 Corby Court have accessible units?
No, 16250 Corby Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16250 Corby Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16250 Corby Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16250 Corby Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16250 Corby Court does not have units with air conditioning.

