16250 Corby Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Single family home on cul-de-sac in desirable Maple Knoll subdivision. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with open floor plan. Kitchen features a large island and a reverse osmosis system for high quality drinking water, plus a whole house water filtration system for all around healthy living! the master suite will spoil you with his and hers walk in closets and a sitting room for relaxing. Home offers a large backyard, amenities include community pool, tennis courts, playground, and a nature trail that connects to the Monan! Plenty of storage space. 30 minutes to the heart of downtown Indy. Highly rated Westfield schools. Pet friendly and available December 1st!