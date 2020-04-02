All apartments in Westfield
15858 Gateshead Drive
15858 Gateshead Drive

Location

15858 Gateshead Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Oak Ridge Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An exclusive home in an exclusive neighborhood in Westfield. Over 3,600 sq.ft. of finished living space, this home is perfect for the executive that needs plenty of space. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, and a bonus den. The master suite is fabulous with large walk-in closets. The master bath features ceramic tile, double sinks, upgraded cabinets, and a separate tub and shower with ceramic tile around both. Large eat in kitchen as well as a formal dining room, living room, and family room.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have any available units?
15858 Gateshead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 15858 Gateshead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15858 Gateshead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15858 Gateshead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15858 Gateshead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive offer parking?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have a pool?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have accessible units?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15858 Gateshead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15858 Gateshead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
