15858 Gateshead Drive

Amenities
An exclusive home in an exclusive neighborhood in Westfield. Over 3,600 sq.ft. of finished living space, this home is perfect for the executive that needs plenty of space. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, and a bonus den. The master suite is fabulous with large walk-in closets. The master bath features ceramic tile, double sinks, upgraded cabinets, and a separate tub and shower with ceramic tile around both. Large eat in kitchen as well as a formal dining room, living room, and family room.
