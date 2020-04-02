All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 1528 East Greyhound Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
1528 East Greyhound Pass
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1528 East Greyhound Pass

1528 East Greyhound Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1528 East Greyhound Pass, Westfield, IN 46032

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Perfect office space that needs little to no updating. There are plenty of offices and conference rooms available to set up your business. This location is in a prime time area. Lease terms are negotiable but looking for mid to long lease terms. Taxes paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have any available units?
1528 East Greyhound Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 1528 East Greyhound Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1528 East Greyhound Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 East Greyhound Pass pet-friendly?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass offer parking?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have a pool?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have accessible units?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 East Greyhound Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis