Perfect office space that needs little to no updating. There are plenty of offices and conference rooms available to set up your business. This location is in a prime time area. Lease terms are negotiable but looking for mid to long lease terms. Taxes paid by landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 East Greyhound Pass have any available units?
1528 East Greyhound Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 1528 East Greyhound Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1528 East Greyhound Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.