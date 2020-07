Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very well kept 3 bed, 2 full bath home situated in cozy Carmel neighborhood close to Cool Creek Park, the Monon and Hagan-Burke Trails, minutes from shopping, dining, and major commuting roads. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Cute kitchen with breakfast area. Walk in closet in master with en suite. Backyard deck.

Pets OK (limit 1), washer and dryer hookup



