Great downtown redevelopment opportunity for a restaurant or small business. Plenty of parking and access from SR 32 and Walnut St. Take advantage of getting into the market early with this location at the main intersection of westfield
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 East Main Street have any available units?
124 East Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 124 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 East Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.