Westfield, IN
118 Beechwood Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:55 PM

118 Beechwood Drive

118 Beechwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Beechwood Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a kind and recently renovated sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch. This home offers lots of character and charm along with the perfect location. Conveniently located to grand park, Westfield schools, and less than a mile to downtown Westfield restaurants. From the moment you walk in the door you will feel right at home. The open concept living area flows directly into your updated kitchen. This kitchen has it all beautiful tile backsplash, updated lighting, and all of your appliances. Walk down the hall to all 3 bedrooms. Large master with ensuite bathroom.
Large beautiful fenced in backyard with shed. Pet Friendly!
$50.00 application per adult.
Don't wait! Call Holly today to set up a showing. 317-610-0600

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 8/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Beechwood Drive have any available units?
118 Beechwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 118 Beechwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Beechwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Beechwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Beechwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive offer parking?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive have a pool?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Beechwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Beechwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
