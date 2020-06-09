All apartments in Speedway
5102 West 10TH Street
5102 West 10TH Street

5102 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5102 West 10th Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained Speedway bungalow in an awesome location, very close to the many restaurants and shops on Main Street. This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow is packed with charm- from the hardwood floors to the large basement with kitchenette. Large fenced backyard with fire pit, storage shed and 1 Car Garage with RV hookup. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable Pet Deposit is $300, if approved. $25 per pet/per month charge for lease term. 24-36 month lease term preferred. Due upon lease signing is $1400 security deposit and 1st month's rent along with any pet deposits. Proof of Renter's Insurance required before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

