5102 West 10TH Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fire pit fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-maintained Speedway bungalow in an awesome location, very close to the many restaurants and shops on Main Street. This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath bungalow is packed with charm- from the hardwood floors to the large basement with kitchenette. Large fenced backyard with fire pit, storage shed and 1 Car Garage with RV hookup. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable Pet Deposit is $300, if approved. $25 per pet/per month charge for lease term. 24-36 month lease term preferred. Due upon lease signing is $1400 security deposit and 1st month's rent along with any pet deposits. Proof of Renter's Insurance required before move-in.