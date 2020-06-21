All apartments in Shelbyville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

420 S Pike

420 South Pike Street · (317) 294-8700
Location

420 South Pike Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 420 S Pike #9 · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit! - 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit
Hardwood floors
Front entry

Weekly Payment arrangements accepted!!!

Application Approval REQUIRED Before A Showing Will Be Schedule To View the Home.

Please fill out the application for an approval. All
occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
*Income: Income MUST Be 2x's the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing.

*non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*ONCE APPROVED*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing.
We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process.

We only show our properties to approved applicants. That way, you are not wasting your time looking at a
home that you would not qualify to rent. If after you are approved, you do not like the home, we have many other homes available for you to choose.

We are currently adding properties frequently and have properties available that are not yet listed on the website.

The property will remain available until we receive a reservation agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S Pike have any available units?
420 S Pike has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 420 S Pike currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Pike pet-friendly?
No, 420 S Pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelbyville.
Does 420 S Pike offer parking?
No, 420 S Pike does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Pike have a pool?
No, 420 S Pike does not have a pool.
Does 420 S Pike have accessible units?
No, 420 S Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Pike have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Pike does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S Pike does not have units with air conditioning.
