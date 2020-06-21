420 S Pike

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit! - 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit

Hardwood floors

Front entry



Weekly Payment arrangements accepted!!!



Application Approval REQUIRED Before A Showing Will Be Schedule To View the Home.



Please fill out the application for an approval. All

occupants ages 18 and older must apply.



Requirements:

*Income: Income MUST Be 2x's the Monthly Rent

*Evictions Filed Less Than1 yr:* Not Accepted

*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case

*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Due to the current economic conditions, it may be necessary to request 2 months of rental payments at the time of lease signing.



*non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up



*ONCE APPROVED*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing.

We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process.



We only show our properties to approved applicants. That way, you are not wasting your time looking at a

home that you would not qualify to rent. If after you are approved, you do not like the home, we have many other homes available for you to choose.



We are currently adding properties frequently and have properties available that are not yet listed on the website.



The property will remain available until we receive a reservation agreement from an approved applicant.



Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839725)