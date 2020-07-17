All apartments in Porter County
Find more places like 615 Oxford Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Porter County, IN
/
615 Oxford Rd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

615 Oxford Rd.

615 Oxford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

615 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN 46385

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with enclosed three-seasons room. Attached garage and fenced yard.
Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy. All adult applicants over 18 who will be living in the home will be subject to a $25 rental application fee. This fee will cover the background and credit checks necessary for consideration. No Section 8, no past evictions, no felony convictions. Household pets allowed with proof of vaccination records. Some dog breeds may require additional tenant renters insurance which lists animal. For additional information view our video walk through tour. Contact us via email at info@premier219.com or visit our website at www.premier219.com to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Oxford Rd. have any available units?
615 Oxford Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Porter County, IN.
Is 615 Oxford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
615 Oxford Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Oxford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 Oxford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 615 Oxford Rd. offers parking.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Oxford Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. have a pool?
No, 615 Oxford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 615 Oxford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Oxford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Oxford Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Oxford Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln
Chesterton, IN 46304
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Lake Pointe
3471 Sunnyside Dr
Portage, IN 46368
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive
Portage, IN 46368
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Hills Of Aberdeen
247 Marcliffe Dr
Valparaiso, IN 46385

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILSouth Bend, INGlenview, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, IL
Dolton, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILGary, INMerrillville, INChesterton, INLowell, INLa Porte, INGriffith, IN
Lansing, ILSauk Village, ILSouth Holland, ILGlenwood, ILRiverdale, ILHarvey, ILHomewood, ILMarkham, ILBlue Island, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILEvergreen Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College